Did You Miss Medical Developments International's (ASX:MVP) Whopping 393% Share Price Gain?

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Just think about the savvy investors who held Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) shares for the last five years, while they gained 393%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On top of that, the share price is up 23% in about a quarter.

Given that Medical Developments International only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

For the last half decade, Medical Developments International can boast revenue growth at a rate of 15% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. However, the share price gain of 38% during the period is considerably stronger. We usually like strong growth stocks but it does seem the market already appreciates this one quite well!

We know that Medical Developments International has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Medical Developments International stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Medical Developments International's TSR for the last 5 years was 410%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Medical Developments International shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 25% over one year. And that does include the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 38% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. Before spending more time on Medical Developments International it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

