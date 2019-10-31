Did You Miss MVB Financial's (NASDAQ:MVBF) 65% Share Price Gain?

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) share price is up 65% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 43% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 12% in the last year , including dividends .

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

MVB Financial was able to grow its EPS at 35% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 18% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.44.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how MVB Financial has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for MVB Financial the TSR over the last 3 years was 68%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

MVB Financial shareholders gained a total return of 12% during the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 8.0% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

