Did You Miss New Relic's (NYSE:NEWR) Impressive 147% Share Price Gain?

While New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 19% in the last quarter. But in three years the returns have been great. In fact, the share price is up a full 147% compared to three years ago. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

Given that New Relic didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

New Relic's revenue trended up 31% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 35% compound over three years. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say New Relic is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

New Relic shareholders are down 13% for the year, but the broader market is up 3.5%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 35% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

