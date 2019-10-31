Did You Miss State Bank of India's (NSE:SBIN) 15% Share Price Gain?

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. That's what has happened with the State Bank of India (NSE:SBIN) share price. It's up 15% over three years, but that is below the market return. At least the stock price is up over the last year, albeit only by 3.0%.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

State Bank of India became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that State Bank of India has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between State Bank of India's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for State Bank of India shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 17%, over the last 3 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

State Bank of India shareholders gained a total return of 3.0% during the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 1.5% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

