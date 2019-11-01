Did You Miss TransDigm Group's (NYSE:TDG) Impressive 180% Share Price Gain?

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) stock is up an impressive 180% over the last five years. It's also good to see the share price up 12% over the last quarter.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, TransDigm Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 66% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 23% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:TDG Past and Future Earnings, November 1st 2019 More

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between TransDigm Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that TransDigm Group's TSR, at 253% is higher than its share price return of 180%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that TransDigm Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 61% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 29%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. If you would like to research TransDigm Group in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

