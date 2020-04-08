Did You Miss Vinda International Holdings's (HKG:3331) 23% Share Price Gain?

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Vinda International Holdings Limited (HKG:3331) share price is up 23% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around -20% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! The longer term returns are positive, with the share price up 22% in three years.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Vinda International Holdings grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 75%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 23% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Vinda International Holdings, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free interactive report on Vinda International Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Vinda International Holdings's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Vinda International Holdings's TSR of 25% over the last year is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Vinda International Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 25% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 4.5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Vinda International Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Vinda International Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.