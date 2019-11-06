Did You Miss Zimplats Holdings's (ASX:ZIM) 89% Share Price Gain?

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, Zimplats Holdings Limited (ASX:ZIM) shareholders have seen the share price rise 89% over three years, well in excess of the market return (22%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 89% in the last year , including dividends .

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Zimplats Holdings was able to grow its EPS at 170% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 24% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 5.53 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Zimplats Holdings the TSR over the last 3 years was 143%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Zimplats Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 89% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 11% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Before forming an opinion on Zimplats Holdings you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

