Did You Miss Zscaler's (NASDAQ:ZS) 55% Share Price Gain?

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) share price is 55% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 6.1% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Zscaler wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, Zscaler's revenue grew by 43%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Buyers pushed the share price 55% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Zscaler stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Zscaler shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 55% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 104% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Zscaler better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Zscaler .

