Did Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC's (LON:MONY) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend?

Investors with a long-term horizong may find it valuable to assess Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC's (LSE:MONY) earnings trend over time and against its industry benchmark as opposed to simply looking at a sincle earnings announcement at one point in time. Below is my commentary, albiet very simple and high-level, on how Moneysupermarket.com Group is currently performing.

Were MONY's earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

MONY's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of UK£94m has jumped 17% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 12%, indicating the rate at which MONY is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let's see whether it is only due to industry tailwinds, or if Moneysupermarket.com Group has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Moneysupermarket.com Group has invested its equity funds well leading to a 56% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 31% exceeds the GB Online Retail industry of 7.4%, indicating Moneysupermarket.com Group has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Moneysupermarket.com Group’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 48% to 57%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 47% to 15% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Moneysupermarket.com Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

