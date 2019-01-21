What Did Mountview Estates P.L.C.’s (LON:MTVW) CEO Take Home Last Year?

Duncan Sinclair became the CEO of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) in 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Duncan Sinclair’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Mountview Estates P.L.C. is worth UK£377m, and total annual CEO compensation is UK£1.0m. (This is based on the year to 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£500k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from UK£155m to UK£620m, we found the median CEO compensation was UK£679k.

It would therefore appear that Mountview Estates P.L.C. pays Duncan Sinclair more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Mountview Estates has changed over time.

Is Mountview Estates P.L.C. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Mountview Estates P.L.C. has shrunk earnings per share by 9.4% each year. It saw its revenue drop -13% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn’t really justify a high pay packet for the CEO.

Has Mountview Estates P.L.C. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 8.3% over three years, many shareholders in Mountview Estates P.L.C. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Mountview Estates P.L.C. pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years.

Just as bad, share price gains for investors have failed to materialize, over the same period. In our opinion the CEO might be paid too generously! If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Mountview Estates.

