Did MPS Limited's (NSE:MPSLTD) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend?

Today I will take a look at MPS Limited's (NSE:MPSLTD) most recent earnings update (30 June 2019) and compare these latest figures against its performance over the past few years, as well as how the rest of the media industry performed. As an investor, I find it beneficial to assess MPSLTD’s trend over the short-to-medium term in order to gauge whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and ultimately sustainably grow over time.

Did MPSLTD's recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

MPSLTD's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of ₹761m has jumped 17% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 4.3%, indicating the rate at which MPSLTD is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Well, let’s take a look at whether it is solely attributable to industry tailwinds, or if MPS has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, MPS has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 14% exceeds the IN Media industry of 8.4%, indicating MPS has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for MPS’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 31% to 18%.

Though MPS's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research MPS to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

