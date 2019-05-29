Hunter DeRensis

Politics, United States

There was nothing new in Mueller's statement, but Democrats are treating it as though there was.

Did Mueller Just Hand Democrats What They Need to Impeach Trump?

This morning former Special Counsel Robert Mueller took to a podium at the Department of Justice (DOJ), his first public statement since being selected to investigate allegations of collusion between President Donald Trump and the Russian government. Mueller did not do Trump any favors, but he also did not administer a knockout blow. His statement that his investigation was unable to exonerate Trump is already prompting a number of Democrats to ramp up their calls for an impeachment inquiry—something that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is continuing to resist. She stated on Wednesday, “The Congress holds sacred its constitutional responsibility to investigate and hold the president accountable for his abuse of power. The Congress will continue to investigate and legislate to protect our elections and secure our democracy. The American people must have the truth.” House Judiciary chair Jerry Nadler went further, indicating that he believes that the "special counsel has clearly demonstrated that President Trump is lying."

Mueller’s first point of emphasis was that he is no longer the special counsel. “I am speaking out today because our investigation is complete. The Attorney General has made the report on our investigation largely public. We are formally closing the special counsel’s office, and as well I’m resigning from the Department of Justice to return to private life,” he said.

