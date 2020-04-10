Did Multi-Chem Limited's (SGX:AWZ) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend?

Increase in profitability and industry-beating performance can be essential considerations in a stock for some investors. In this article, I will take a look at Multi-Chem Limited's (SGX:AWZ) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

Did AWZ beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

AWZ's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of S$7.8m has jumped 41% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 6.1%, indicating the rate at which AWZ is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's see whether it is solely due to an industry uplift, or if Multi-Chem has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Multi-Chem has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.5% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.1% is below the SG Electronic industry of 4.4%, indicating Multi-Chem's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Multi-Chem’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 11% to 9.9%.

Though Multi-Chem's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Multi-Chem gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I suggest you continue to research Multi-Chem to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

