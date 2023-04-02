'I did not get a chance to hear her call me mama': Quincy woman sentenced in baby's death

QUINCY − A former Quincy woman will be released from prison within the next 2½ years after she was convicted of killing her baby niece in 2018.

Former Quincy resident Shu Feng Hsu was convicted of manslaughter in Norfolk Superior Court last month after prosecutors say she beat baby Chloe Chen so severely that she bruised the baby's face and head and caused brain damage that ultimately led to her death.

At a sentencing hearing Thursday, she was sentenced to five to seven years in state prison. The start date on her sentence is retroactive to when she was first imprisoned on Nov. 20, 2018, meaning she could be released as soon as this fall or as late as 2025. The state asked for a sentence of 15 to 18 years.

Shu Feng Hsu.

Hsu did not speak at her sentencing hearing, but emotional victim impact statements from Chloe's family, including her mother, were read into the record.

"I did not get a chance to hear her call me mama. That night, in the (neonatal intensive care unit), I held her hand and said 'Don't worry, baby. Mommy is here, and I promise you that I will bring you home.' But I broke that promise forever," the statement said.

Debra Dewitt, Hsu's defense attorney, called her a "kind woman."

"She really did love that child and she had really no intent to cause that child harm," Dewitt said outside the court house.

Defense attorney Debra DeWitt represents Shu Feng Hsu in Norfolk Superior Court on Monday, March 13, 2023.

At the time of the baby's death in February 2018, Hsu was living at 34 Sewall St. in Quincy. Police said she was home alone with her 11-month-old niece when she called 911 and said the baby had gone limp and was not responsive.

As an ambulance took the baby to Boston Medical Center, Chloe suffered multiple seizures, police said. According to prosecutors, doctors at Boston Medical Center found a bruise on Chloe's forehead and severe swelling and bleeding on her brain. Chloe underwent emergency brain surgery, but she died two days later.

Though police were not been able to retrieve video footage of the baby’s room in an investigation that included more than 100 hours of video, they do have audio recordings from nearby cameras that picked up noises from it. The baby cried for much of the time Hsu was alone with her, police say, until an adult entered the room and the camera picked up a “distinctive dull thump” that police say they did not hear in any of the other many hours of recording they listened to.

“A second thump radiates through the building structure” two seconds later, State Trooper Yuriy Bukhenik wrote in his report. That was followed by 10 more thumps every few seconds, police said.

Boston Medical Center neurosurgeon James Holsapple talks about injuries to Chloe Chen on Monday, March 13, 2023.

About 13 seconds after the last one, the crying stopped.

The doctor who performed the autopsy said it appeared “a strike, or a form of impact” caused the injuries.

Hsu was initially arraigned in Quincy District Court on March 22, 2018 − five years to the day before closing arguments were given at her trial. She was arraigned on charges of assault and battery on a child causing serious bodily injury. When the state medical examiner determined that a blunt-force head injury caused Chloe's death, the charges against Hsu were upgraded to murder and her bail was revoked. She has been in jail since.

