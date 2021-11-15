'He did not deserve this:' Man found shot on Petersburg street Saturday night has died

PETERSBURG — Police said Monday that the man found shot Saturday night on a South Street sidewalk has died. Meanwhile, an arrest is made in a shooting earlier that night that left a teenager injured.

Police identified the victim in the South Street shooting as Corbett Beverly, 47, of Chesterfield County. Officers found him lying on the sidewalk shortly before 11 p.m. He was airlifted to a Richmond hospital where he later died.

It is Petersburg's 15th homicide of 2021.

Anyone who might have information about this shooting is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips app.

On Facebook, a relative of Beverly remembered him as a a "laid back, funny and entertaining guy who loved family. He did not deserve this."

"This is definitely a lot to process and a great loss for those who are blood and hood related," his cousin Tanya Briggs posted.

Earlier in the evening, on West Wythe Street about two blocks from the spot where Beverly was found, police said a 15-year-old girl had been shot as the result of someone mishandling a gun. She was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Shortly after that shooting, police said, a 16-year-old turned himself in. He was charged with reckless handling of a firearm by a minor and taken to a juvenile detention facility.

