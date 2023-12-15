'We did not expect this:' Windy, rainy conditions greet Lake Worth Beach visitors
WPTV's Todd Wilson reports from Lake Worth Beach, where some visitors were surprised to encounter the wind and rain.
WPTV's Todd Wilson reports from Lake Worth Beach, where some visitors were surprised to encounter the wind and rain.
The wholesale retail giant came in as a go-to spot for value once again.
Using a credit card to make mortgage payments is possible, but — considering the risks — it may not be worth it for many homeowners.
Three years ago, the first all-Black referee crew officiated an NFL game
'Pop' this new Echo into your cart. It's a steal of a deal at 55% off.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Experts say there's a psychological marketing tactic at play.
Credit cards can be a helpful tool in building and maintaining a healthy credit score, saving money, and building long-term wealth. But just how many credit cards should you have?
Does closing a credit card hurt your credit? Yes — it can affect your credit by increasing your credit utilization and reducing the length of your credit history.
Rough sex has become mainstream for many teens and young adults. Here's why that can be harmful.
Whether you want big travel savings or luxury perks, you can get more out of your next vacation with the right travel credit card. To maximize your rewards, it’s important to understand how travel cards work.
Holiday travel season is here — and it’s going to be expensive. But you can still take advantage of savings, deals, and rewards with the right travel credit card in your wallet.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
Taking out a cash advance is almost never a good idea — it should only be used for emergencies. Here's what you need to know.
Peer-to-peer carsharing company Getaround has filed its first earnings report since going public a year ago via a SPAC combination. The company’s third-quarter earnings report details a company seeing quick revenue growth, but not enough top line yet to cover its expenses. Getaround reported gross bookings of $69 million in the third-quarter, resulting in $23.8 million in revenue for the period, up from the $16.7 million in the same period last year.
"Brooklyn 99" star and Emmy winner Andre Braugher died of lung cancer. Here's what to know about the disease.
Google has rolled out a new mode for Pixel devices to help protect your data when your phone or tablet is being repaired.
A 1980 Audi 5000 with automatic transmission, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
In signing the deal, Joe Flacco officially comes off the practice squad
Agility Robotics shared a demo video Wednesday of one of its Digit robots upgraded with AI smarts. Although that may conjure images in your mind of sentient sci-fi machines taking over the world, the demo video reveals much more plodding, if not boring, work.
The fun doesn't have to stop with fantasy football season winding down, let's get you ready to draft a hoops team. Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus offers up some tips.