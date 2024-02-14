‘This did not have to happen’: Family pleads for end to gun violence after deadly shooting in school parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The McAdams family is pleading for an end to gun violence after two teens were shot and killed in a middle school parking lot.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has arrested two people in the case, but one of the victim’s families said the shooting should be seen as a wake-up call to the community.

“There are really no words to put into it, honestly,” said Hommy Torres as he talked about his little brother holding back tears.

It has been five days since his brother, 17-year-old Jalen McAdams, was shot and killed, but for his family, the pain still feels like it happened yesterday.

“He was everything,” said Torres.

Every day has been a reminder of the stories they share. Those shared stories are now memories.

“He sang in the car. I love him so much. He was such a good boy. I never saw what social media is doing to my child. I didn’t see that boy. That wasn’t my Jalen. That wasn’t my baby Jalen. That wasn’t Jay Jay. Jay Jay was a baby and that he was, he was a good boy. He was a good boy,” cried Crystal McAdams, Jalen’s mother.

On Thursday, Feb 8, police were called to the parking lot of Meigs Magnet School in East Nashville. Police said Jalen and 16-year-old Takeo Bills drove to the parking lot together in a white Nissan Altima.

Officials said 18-year-old Rico Doss Jr. and 17-year-old Ashton Brown were already in the parking lot in a black Honda Accord. After the Altima parked, Doss and Brown allegedly got into the backseat of the Altima. The two victims were shot, and then Doss and Brown got out of the Altima and sped away.

Jalen died at the scene, and Takeo died shortly after arriving to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“He just wanted to live every single day like it was his last day, literally his last day,” Torres said.

According to police, Doss was taken into custody at his Bellevue apartment on Friday, Feb. 9 on an outstanding attempted homicide warrant for shooting a 17-year-old two weekends ago in the Bellshire area during a “marijuana deal gone bad.”

Detectives investigated Jalen’s death as a drug-related motive for gunfire. However, his family doesn’t want his story to end there, but rather it be a sign of needed change to others.

“This does not have to happen, and if you’re carrying guns around, just have them and wave them and post them,” said Cierra Torres, Jalen’s sister. “Anything can happen at any point, and you don’t mean for it to happen. I’m sure those boys didn’t mean for that to happen, but it happened and now all we can do is try and move forward and be strong for our family.”

Both victim’s families have set up GoFundMe’s to help with the unexpected funeral costs. Jalen’s GoFundMe can be found here.

For Takeo’s GoFundMe, click here.

