‘I did not see that coming’: A juror from Lopes murder case discusses frustrations around mistrial

Cindy Lavoie, the foreperson on the jury during the trial for the man accused of killing Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna and innocent bystander Vera Adams, says the judge declaring a mistrial was unexpected and disappointing.

“I was shocked. I did not see that coming,” said Cindy Lavoie, the foreperson on the jury.

She says the judge had no choice because the jury was deadlocked.

“She was frustrated. We were all frustrated,” she said.

One person on the jury could not be swayed. Lavoie says her lack of participation baffled the other jurors.

“I was upset with her because she did not follow the process,” said Lavoie.

That juror agreed with the defense’s argument that 25-year-old Emmanuel Lopes was having a psychotic episode and therefore not legally responsible for the murders.

“All of the instructions that the judge gave us to look at all the evidence to look at the facts to use your judgment. It just seemed like she didn’t want to hear it,” said Lavoie.

Lavoie says she feels mostly for the family of Sgt. Chesna and Vera Adams who sat through a month of heart-wrenching testimony and will now have to do it again.

“It saddens me they have to do that. My heart goes out to them and I just hope they stay positive and keep forging forward,” said Lavoie.

The case is set to return to court on July 21st to get the process started for a new trial.

