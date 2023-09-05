'You did not win': Foley gets life in prison for murder of woman found in burning car

WORCESTER - Steven M. Foley listens as the jury finds him guilty of second degree murder in Worcester Superior Court Friday, September 1, 2023. Foley was found guilty of killing Cynthia L. Webb in 2017.

WORCESTER - Steven M. Foley has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering Cynthia L. Webb.

“Steven Foley, you did not win,” Brad Webb, Webb’s son, said to Foley on Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court, in remarks that drew praise from the judge who presided over the trial.

“That was a very moving victim impact statement,” Superior Court Judge Daniel M. Wrenn told Webb before imposing the longest term possible for parole eligibility.

Foley, 62, won’t be eligible for parole for 25 years, when he is 87. He was convicted Friday of second-degree murder and malicious destruction of a vehicle following a trial that began Monday.

Webb, 59, was found dead inside the trunk of her burning vehicle at Hope Cemetery on Dec. 12, 2017. Prosecutors alleged at trial that Foley violently murdered her in his Northborough home before starting the fire to cover his tracks.

