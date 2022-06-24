‘He did nothing to deserve what happened to him’: Family of man killed by officer demands justice

The family of a man killed by a Titusville police officer is demanding justice.

James Lowery’s family saw the body camera video for the first time on Thursday.

The video shows what happened in the moments before the officer fired his gun.

WATCH: Intense body camera video shows deadly officer-involved shooting in Titusville

Investigators said the shooting could have been prevented.

Investigators said Officer Joshua Payne shot James Lowery during a domestic violence call the day after Christmas.

Lowery’s family said the evidence proves what they have been saying all along.

“He did nothing to deserve what happened to him,” a family member said.

READ: Officer charged in deadly shooting of Titusville man

We know now that Payne responded to a call of a man trying to push a woman in front of a moving car.

Payne stopped Lowery down the street and a chase began.

Payne deployed his taser and told Lowery to stop. He didn’t and he was shot.

In the body camera video, you can hear that Payne is clearly stressed after the fatal shot.

READ: Police officer on bond after being charged in deadly shooting of Titusville man

If you take a closer look at the video, you can see that Payne had both his taser and his gun out at the same time.

Chief John Lau admits that was a mistake.

Payne has already resigned from the police department.

Experts said that Payne will likely lose his police certification.

