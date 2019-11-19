What Did Nova Leap Health Corp.'s (CVE:NLH) CEO Take Home Last Year?

Chris Dobbin is the CEO of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Chris Dobbin's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Nova Leap Health Corp. has a market capitalization of CA$21m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$340k over the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$240k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under CA$264m, and the median CEO total compensation was CA$180k.

Thus we can conclude that Chris Dobbin receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Nova Leap Health Corp.. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Nova Leap Health, below.

Is Nova Leap Health Corp. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Nova Leap Health Corp. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 44% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 120%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Nova Leap Health Corp. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 245% over three years, Nova Leap Health Corp. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Nova Leap Health Corp. pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Nova Leap Health shares with their own money (free access).

