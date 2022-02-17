Did obsession spur Erie woman's killing? Motive hinted at during hearing in E. 13th St. case

A tangle of relationships is connected to the case of a 33-year-old woman who was fatally shot in an SUV on East 13th Street in Erie in November.

Buried in that tangle could be a motive in the death of the victim, Rhonda Glover, based on a brief remark at the preliminary hearing for the two defendants accused of conspiring to kill her.

The remark, about obsession, hinted at jealousy or rage as possibly being behind the slaying.

The remark came during testimony Wednesday from the main witness for the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Tariq Sheppard.

He was Glover's boyfriend and the former boyfriend of one of the two defendants charged with conspiracy to commit criminal homicide in Glover's killing.

Erie resident Rhonda Glover, 33, was fatally shot in the 600 block of East 13th Street, near Reed Street, at about 8 p.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she was shot in the head as she was a passenger in an SUV stopped in this area, shown on Nov. 18.

Sheppard's former girlfriend, Aiyanna R. Atkinson, 21, is charged with driving the accused shooter, Darryl R. Gates, 39, to the scene of the killing, in the 600 block of East 13th Street, near Reed Street, at about 8 p.m. on Nov. 17.

There, police said, Gates got out of the vehicle, a Mazda SUV, and shot Glover in the head as she sat in the passenger seat of a Saturn SUV, with Sheppard behind the wheel. He was not injured.

The shooting occurred outside of the residence of Glover's sister, Sheppard testified. He said he and Glover drove to the house as they tried to get away from a vehicle that he said had been following them — the Mazda SUV that Atkinson was driving with Glover as the passenger.

Police probe: Victim identified; Erie police charge pair in fatal East 13th Street shooting

After the shooting, Sheppard testified, he spoke to another former girlfriend who was acquainted with Atkinson.

That woman, Sheppard testified, told him, "Aiyanna was obsessed."

Sheppard was unable to elaborate after Erie 2nd Ward District Judge Ed Wilson sustained the defense's objections over him commenting further.

But the brief remark, in addition to hinting at a possible motive in the killing, provided another link in the case between Glover, Atkinson and Gates.

Case bound over

Wilson at the end of the hearing ordered the case against Gates and Atkinson held for trial, ruling that Assistant District Attorney Emily Downing had provided enough evidence to support the charges.

Atkinson is charged only with criminal conspiracy to commit homicide. Gates is charged with that count and a dozen other counts, including unlawful possession of a firearm and flight to avoid apprehension.

Three days after the shooting of Glover, Gates was arrested in Baltimore, found in a Chevrolet Tahoe that had been reported stolen in Erie. Gates was prohibited from having a gun because he had a record for a drug charge in Maryland, according to evidence presented on Wednesday.

Arrest made: Man wanted in fatal shooting of woman in Erie caught in Baltimore in stolen vehicle

Gates and Atkinson are at the Erie County Prison with no bond set. They have been denied bond because of the nature of the charges.

At the preliminary hearing, Sheppard in his testimony identified Atkinson as driving the Mazda SUV in which Gates was a passenger, and he identified Gates as the shooter.

Atkinson after the shooting spoke to police and identified herself as the driver and Gates as the shooter, according to testimony at Wednesday's hearing from the prosecution's other witness, Erie police Detective Patrick Ginkel.

Gates and Atkinson did not testify. Their respective lawyers, Gene Placidi and Emily Merski, presented no witnesses or arguments.

Placidi said he would "reserve argument for upstairs," referring to the second floor of the Erie County Courthouse, where trials are held in Common Pleas Court. Wednesday's preliminary hearing was on the courthouse's first floor, in Central Court.

A confrontation, and then a killing

Leading up to the shooting, Gates had been staying at the Erie residence of Atkinson's mother, according to testimony on Wednesday. Also according to testimony, Sheppard and Glover encountered Gates about an hour before the shooting.

That incident occurred at Glover's apartment in the 1900 block of East 19th Street, in the Erie Housing Authority complex near Thompson Street. Sheppard said he was living with Glover and her six children, ages 13 to 7. On Nov. 17, he said, two men came to the door at about 7 p.m. He said one of the men was Gates.

Gates and the other man accused Sheppard of breaking into Atkinson's residence and stealing a computer, Sheppard testified. He testified that he denied the allegations and the two men left.

Sheppard testified that he and Glover then left the apartment, without the children, and drove in the Saturn SUV, intending to buy marijuana. Sheppard testified that he noticed another vehicle was following him, even as he was speeding on East 12th Street to try to avoid it.

"I was going 90," Sheppard testified.

Sheppard and Glover then drove to the 600 block of East 13th Street, to get to the residence of Glover's sister and get away from the other car, Sheppard testified. He said the other vehicle, the Mazda SUV, drove slowly past, stopped and prevented the Saturn SUV from leaving.

"I was blocked in in all ways," Sheppard testified.

He said the man he later identified as Gates got out of the SUV, walked around to the passenger side of the Saturn SUV and fired six shots into the car and at Glover. Sheppard said he was not hit and did not have a gun, and that he ran into the residence of Glover's sister.

Sheppard cooperated with Erie police, according to testimony. That day, he said, he returned to South Carolina, where he said he had lived since before he moved to Erie.

"I didn't feel I was safe," he testified.

With Glover gone, Sheppard said, he also had no reason to stay in Erie. He said he had dated Glover for about 11 months.

"How did your relationship end?" Downing, the prosecutor, asked Sheppard.

"She died," he testified.

Staff writer Tim Hahn contributed to this report.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie homicides: Did obsession spur woman's killing on East 13th Street?