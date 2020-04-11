Did Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

See our latest analysis for Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

insider Jeffrey Vacirca made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$500k worth of shares at a price of US$26.00 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$27.86. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Odonate Therapeutics insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jeffrey Vacirca.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ODT Recent Insider Trading April 11th 2020 More

Odonate Therapeutics is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Odonate Therapeutics insiders own 2.6% of the company, worth about US$23m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Odonate Therapeutics Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Odonate Therapeutics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Odonate Therapeutics and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Odonate Therapeutics. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Odonate Therapeutics that deserve your attention before buying any shares.