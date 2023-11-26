How did an off-duty cop hit, kill man on Thanksgiving morning?

WATERFORD - An investigation is underway into a fatal accident that involved an on-duty police officer here.

The officer was driving a police department vehicle that struck a man on the White Horse Pike early Thanksgiving morning, the Attorney General's Office said in a brief statement.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the Atco scene around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, it said.

The statement provided no additional details, including the names of the officer and the victim.

A state law requires an investigation into any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in an official capacity.

"The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time," the statement said.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daly Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Attorney General's Office investigates man's death on Atco highway