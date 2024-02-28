I did one of the most famous hikes at Zion National Park in the winter. Wading through frigid water was worth it to avoid summer crowds.

Hiking through The Narrows in winter is ideal if you want to avoid crowds. Amanda Adler

I completed a winter hike through The Narrows, one of Zion National Park 's most popular hikes.

Trekking through waist-deep water in below-freezing temps required special gear.

Despite the cold, winter was a great time to do this hike as it was free from the summer crowds.

Utah's Zion National Park is popular, and its towering sandstone cliffs, narrow slot canyons, and diverse landscapes make it especially busy in the summertime.

Having visited 35 national parks, Zion has always been high on my travel wish list, but I've heard it can be extremely crowded during peak seasons.

I wanted to tackle hiking The Narrows — a popular route that involves wading through the waist-deep Virgin River — so my husband and I planned our trip during the winter in hopes of avoiding crowds.

Here's what it was like hiking The Narrows during the offseason.

Hiking The Narrows in winter is harder because of the below-freezing temperatures.

Our rental car needed defrosting during our visit to Zion. Amanda Adler

Summertime visitors are known to wade out into the waters of The Narrows wearing little more than shorts and waterproof shoes, but the air temperature was just above 20 degrees Fahrenheit on the morning of our hike.

I had to defrost our rental car that morning, too. I'm not sure what the river's temperature was, but I knew we'd need special gear to protect us from the frigid conditions.

I opted to rent a waterproof suit, neoprene socks, boots, and a hiking stick.

Dry suits from Zion Adventures came in a variety of sizes. Amanda Adler

Numerous outfitters throughout the neighboring town of Springdale, Utah, offer rental gear designed for hiking in the water.

Most provide waterproof waders with a suspender-style top, but my husband and I opted for a more full-coverage option at Zion Adventures.

Here, we paid just over $81 per person for a zip-up dry suit that covered us from ankle to neck, along with two pairs of neoprene socks each, and waterproof boots.

The getup also came with a long hiking stick, which proved essential throughout our hike and allowed us to better stabilize ourselves in the river.

Suiting up in the parking lot was awkward and slow going — and walking in the gear was uncomfortable.

Getting dressed in the parking lot was inconvenient, but effective. Amanda Adler

Visiting Zion usually means relying on the park's shuttle system, but in the quieter winter season, we could drive through the park ourselves. Plenty of parking was available, too.

We waited until the last minute to get suited up, and pulling on watertight equipment in the parking lot took some awkward maneuvers.

After getting dressed, we needed to complete the 1-mile Riverside Walk trail to reach the beginning of The Narrows. Walking on dry land in the heavy suits and uncomfortable boots we rented was a bit of a chore.

Despite the brisk air and the frigid water, the suits kept us incredibly warm.

Our gear kept us pretty comfortable in the below-freezing water. Amanda Adler

Once in the water, we were glad to have our rental gear as neither of us felt cold at all. We also wore our own gloves and hats, which left just our faces exposed to the elements.

Though I could feel the water pressing in all around me, I wasn't aware of its temperature until I accidentally plunged my hand into the icy river while reaching for a rock.

Having my glove soaked with frigid water was miserable, and I was glad to have packed a spare pair in our dry pack.

I thought trekking through cold water would be the most difficult part of the journey, but finding stable footing was the real challenge.

I spent much of the hike attempting to balance on unstable rocks. Amanda Adler

Before setting off into The Narrows, I was most concerned about hiking against the river's current, which I felt would slow me down due to the resistance of the water. But I adjusted to the current rather easily, and it only proved tricky in a few spots.

However, I quickly realized I underestimated how challenging it would be to hike across such an uneven terrain.

The large rocks lining the riverbed and shoreline were often difficult to navigate as they rolled and swayed with each uncertain step.

For me, this was by far the most difficult part of the trek. I was glad to have my hiking pole to help serve as a third leg as I attempted to gain stable footing.

The scenery was beautiful, but I was often too distracted by the hike's obstacles to stop and enjoy my surroundings.

We spent most of the hike looking down to avoid tripping or falling. Amanda Adler

Progressing through the river, the canyon walls narrow, creating an awe-inspiring corridor of towering red rock that reaches heights of up to 1,500 feet.

The further I ventured into The Narrows, the more stunning the scenery became, but I didn't really look up to soak it all in. Instead, the slippery rocks and deep water forced my eyes downward so I wouldn't trip and fall.

As a result, I felt like I missed out on truly enjoying this hike as much as I hoped I would.

Because bathroom breaks would prove problematic, I also hurried back to the beginning of the trail before I felt nature's call.

Portable toilets can be found at the trailhead. Amanda Adler

The entire Narrows route is about 16 miles long, but I chose the shorter "bottom-up hike" that allowed me to travel about 5 miles into the canyon.

When my husband and I decided to turn around to make the 5-mile return journey, we stopped to have a quick snack and water. However, since I was concerned about the logistics of removing my dry suit for a bathroom break, I kept my consumption to a minimum.

Our 10-mile journey took us about six hours. Thankfully I made it safely back to the trailhead, where plenty of portable toilets awaited.

I'm not eager to hike The Narrows again, but I'm glad I made the journey in winter.

Seeing Zion nearly empty and covered in snow was a beautiful and peaceful experience. Amanda Adler

The Narrows was a bucket-list experience for me, and although I found the experience to be unique, I'll likely stick to hiking on dry land in the future.

But I'm glad I chose wintertime for this experience, as I barely encountered any other hikers in the river. The peace and serenity of having a normally crowded experience all to myself was priceless.

After completing The Narrows, my husband and I enjoyed several other hikes throughout Zion. Seeing this beautiful place covered in a blanket of fresh snow made the trip truly unforgettable.

