Did Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Pact Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Margaret Cattermole for AU$499k worth of shares, at about AU$5.34 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 124.75k shares for a total of AU$647k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Pact Group Holdings insiders. Their average price was about AU$5.19. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of AU$3.32 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Pact Group Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Pact Group Holdings insider buying shares in the last three months. Insiders bought AU$23k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It’s great to see that Pact Group Holdings insiders own 5.3% of the company, worth about AU$60m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Pact Group Holdings Insiders?

Insider purchases have outweighed sales, in the last three months. But the difference isn’t much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Pact Group Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Pact Group Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.