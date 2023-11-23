How did Palm Beach County elementary and middle schools fare in 2023 Florida rankings?
One elementary and two middle schools in Palm Beach County have cracked the top 20 list of schools in Florida by U.S. News & World Report.
Morikami Park Elementary has been ranked the fifth best elementary school in the state. Bak Middle School of the Arts was ranked 12th, and Verde K-8 School was ranked 20th among all Florida middle schools, according to the 2023 rankings.
Palm Beach County schools at all levels have performed well in the U.S. News & World Report rankings this year: Suncoast High was ranked 70th in the nation, and Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts ranked 90th — coveted spots in the country's top 17,000 high schools.
Elementary and middle schools are not ranked on a national level but are instead ranked by state. In Florida, 4,212 elementary schools and 3,076 middle schools were ranked this year.
In each state, U.S. News & World Report assesses schools based on the number of students who score proficient or above proficient on their mathematics and reading/language arts state tests. Half of the ranking is based on the scores themselves and the other half considers "test results in the context of socioeconomic demographics," according to the organization.
"In other words, the top-ranked schools are all high-achieving and have succeeded at educating all their students," the U.S. News & World Report website says.
All data used to determine the rankings are publicly available from the U.S. Department of Education. You can learn more about the organization's methodology on the U.S. News & World Report website. Schools such as K-8 campuses that serve students at both levels were ranked in the elementary category based on scores for students in the elementary grades and ranked in the middle school category based on their older students' grades.
Top high schools: Back on top: How did Palm Beach County high schools fare in national rankings?
Here's how the rankings shook out:
Top ranked elementary schools in Florida, Palm Beach County
Jacksonville Beach Elementary School, Jacksonville Beach
Pine View School, Osprey
Somerset Academy Miramar South, Miramar
Orlando Gifted Academy, Orlando
Morikami Park Elementary, Delray Beach
Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary, Tarpon Springs
Somerset Academy Davie Charter, Davie
Freedom 7 Elementary School, Cocoa Beach
Henry S. West Laboratory School, Coral Gables
The Sanibel School, Sanibel
Here's where Palm Beach County schools ranked in the top 100 of Florida elementary schools:
24th place: Waters Edge Elementary, Boca Raton
29th place: Beacon Cove Intermediate School, Jupiter
30th place: Binks Forest Elementary, Wellington
37th place: Marsh Forest Elementary, Palm Beach Gardens
43rd place: Calusa Elementary, Boca Raton
45th place: Equestrian Trails Elementary, Wellington
48th place: Panther Run Elementary, Palm Beach Gardens
57th place: Jupiter Farms Elementary, Jupiter
72nd place: Sunrise Park Elementary, Boca Raton
88th place: Addison Mizner K-8 school, Boca Raton
For the full list, visit the U.S. News & World Report website.
Top ranked middle schools in Florida, Palm Beach County
Doral Academy of Technology, Doral
Okaloosa Stemm Center, Valparaiso
Pine View School, Osprey
West Shore Junior/Senior High School, Melbourne
The Sanibel School, Sanibel
Horizon Charter School of Tampa, Tampa
University Academy, Panama City
Terrace Community Middle School, Thonotosassa
Orlando Gifted Academy, Orlando
Edgewood Jr/Sr High, Merritt Island
Seaside Neighborhood School, Santa Rosa Beach
Bak Middle School of the Arts, West Palm Beach
Henry S. West Laboratory School, Coral Gables
Palmetto Charter School, Palmetto
Lutz Preparatory School, Lutz
Just Arts and Management Charter Middle, Doral
St. Johns Virtual, St. Augustine
George Washington Carver Middle, Coral Gables
Ada Merritt K-8, Miami
Verde K-8, Boca Raton
Here's where Palm Beach County schools ranked in the top 100 of Florida middle schools:
23rd place: Western Academy Charter School, Royal Palm Beach
42nd place: Don Estridge High Tech Middle, Boca Raton
73rd place: The Conservatory School at North Palm Beach, North Palm Beach
97th place: Wellington Landings Middle, Wellington
For the full list, visit the U.S. News & World Report website.
Katherine Kokal is a journalist covering education at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at kkokal@pbpost.com. Help support our work, subscribe today!
This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Best elementary, middle schools in Florida, Palm Beach County 2023