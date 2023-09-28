Did Panthers make the right choice selecting Bryce Young over CJ Stroud with No. 1 pick?

Langston Wertz Jr.
·1 min read
0


On the latest episode of the Processing Blue podcast, Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler offers his thoughts on the Panthers after an 0-3 start.

Fowler talks:

The Panthers’ offense with Bryce Young vs. the offense with backup Andy Dalton.

How good No. 2 NFL Draft pick CJ Stroud has looked in Houston and whether it is too early for Panthers fans to think about what might have been.

Carolina’s poor offensive play and some bright spots on both sides of the ball.

Could Brian Burns be traded, and when will Carolina end this losing streak?

