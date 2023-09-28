Did Panthers make the right choice selecting Bryce Young over CJ Stroud with No. 1 pick?
On the latest episode of the Processing Blue podcast, Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler offers his thoughts on the Panthers after an 0-3 start.
Fowler talks:
▪ The Panthers’ offense with Bryce Young vs. the offense with backup Andy Dalton.
▪ How good No. 2 NFL Draft pick CJ Stroud has looked in Houston and whether it is too early for Panthers fans to think about what might have been.
▪ Carolina’s poor offensive play and some bright spots on both sides of the ball.
▪ Could Brian Burns be traded, and when will Carolina end this losing streak?