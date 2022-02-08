Did a parking lot fight land a man in the hospital? Fresno police believe the two are related

Police are trying to determine if an early morning brawl in a southeast Fresno parking lot left a man hospitalized and in critical condition.

Officers responded to calls of a physical disturbance at the Gallo Winery at Clovis and Olive avenues around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

While they didn’t find any evidence of an altercation, a security guard working in the area said he had seen two groups of people fighting in a parking lot, according to Felipe Uribe with the Fresno Police Department.

A while later, two men arrived at Community Regional Medical Center downtown. One of the men was admitted with serious head trauma. He remained at the hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning, Uribe said.

According to police, the men said they had been “jumped” somewhere in Fresno, but wouldn’t specify where or by whom. One of the cars that arrived at the hospital was recognized as being at the fight scene, Uribe said.

“We believe this was related to that,” he says.

“But we don’t know the reason for the fight or how the male sustained injures.”

So far, no one has been detained and there is no information on other suspects or vehicles that may have been involved in the altercation.