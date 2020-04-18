Did You Participate In Any Of Cofinimmo's (EBR:COFB) Respectable 53% Return?

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. To wit, the Cofinimmo share price has climbed 23% in five years, easily topping the market decline of 38% (ignoring dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 8.6% in the last year , including dividends .

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Cofinimmo moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. Indeed, the Cofinimmo share price has gained 13% in three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 22% each year. This EPS growth is higher than the 4.1% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Cofinimmo's TSR for the last 5 years was 53%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Cofinimmo has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 8.6% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 8.8% a year, is even better. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Cofinimmo (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

