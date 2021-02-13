Did You Participate In Any Of discoverIE Group's (LON:DSCV) Fantastic 192% Return ?

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) which saw its share price drive 163% higher over five years. On the other hand, we note it's down 9.0% in about a month. This could be related to the soft market, with stocks down around 0.8% in the last month.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, discoverIE Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 4.0% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 21% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 48.93.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for discoverIE Group the TSR over the last 5 years was 192%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that discoverIE Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 16% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 24% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. Before forming an opinion on discoverIE Group you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

