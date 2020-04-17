Did You Participate In Any Of Fabasoft's (ETR:FAA) Incredible 715% Return?

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Don't believe it? Then look at the Fabasoft AG (ETR:FAA) share price. It's 602% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. And in the last month, the share price has gained 0.9%. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 15% in the last thirty days.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Fabasoft managed to grow its earnings per share at 28% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 48% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Fabasoft, it has a TSR of 715% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Fabasoft has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 40% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 52% per year, is even more impressive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Fabasoft better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Fabasoft that you should be aware of.

