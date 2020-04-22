Did You Participate In Any Of Lingotes Especiales' (BME:LGT) Fantastic 132% Return ?

It hasn't been the best quarter for Lingotes Especiales, S.A. (BME:LGT) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 21% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. Its return of 96% has certainly bested the market return! While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 27% drop, in the last year.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Lingotes Especiales achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 17% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 14% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Lingotes Especiales's TSR for the last 5 years was 132%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

The total return of 25% received by Lingotes Especiales shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -25%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 18% per year over half a decade. If the stock price has been impacted by changing sentiment, rather than deteriorating business conditions, it could spell opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Lingotes Especiales that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on ES exchanges.

