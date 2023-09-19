How did a Paterson teen with autism go missing after his bus drop-off?

PATERSON — Authorities are trying to figure out how a 15-year-old boy with autism ended up being found about seven-tenths of a mile from his home last week after a school bus dropped him off.

What happened?

The boy’s mother, Miriangel Hernandez, and his adult brother, Ivan Marzan, contacted police last Wednesday afternoon and said the teen was not brought home from his special needs school, Stars Academy, according to a police report.

But a bus aide told police that the boy, whose name is George, was brought home and that she walked the boy to an apartment in the Slater Street complex where he lives, the police report said.

“After that it is unknown what occurred and where George went,” the report said.

While four police officers looked through the neighborhood for the boy, an off-duty officer working at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center contacted his colleagues because a hospital employee found the teenager standing outside on Getty Avenue, the police report said.

The boy’s mother said her son has the mental capacity of a normal 5- or 6-year-old. She said he could not tell her what happened. The police report described the youth as “non-verbal.”

What did officials say?

Officials at the bus company, Aldin Transportation, did not respond to a news reporter’s phone message seeking an explanation of what happened. Hernandez said she plans to file a complaint against the company.

“I can confirm that the student was dropped off by the bus at his house. Supposedly, the bus driver called the mother, who wasn’t home, to notify her that her child was at the gate,” said Paterson school district spokesman Dan Juan. “Acording to the mother, her child did not go inside.”

“We’re still collecting details,” Juan added. “As a result of this incident, the district has placed the child on another bus route that is provided by another company.”

