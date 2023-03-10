What did Paul Flores’ mother tell him to do about the Kristin Smart podcast? Listen here

Law enforcement recorded a phone call between Paul Flores and his mother, Susan Flores, on Jan. 26, 2020. The prosecution claims Paul’s silence when Susan told him he was the only one that could poke hole’s in Chris Lambert’s Your Own Backyard Podcast, which explored Kristin Smart’s 1996 disappearance, was him admitting he did the crime, but his defense said his silence was taken out of context. Flores was convicted of Smart’s murder 26 years later on Oct. 18, 2022.