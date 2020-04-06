Did Pentamaster International Limited's (HKG:1665) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend?

Measuring Pentamaster International Limited's (SEHK:1665) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess 1665's recent performance announced on 31 December 2019 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

1665's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of RM131m has jumped 31% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 43%, indicating the rate at which 1665 is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let's look at what's occurring with margins and whether the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Pentamaster International has invested its equity funds well leading to a 30% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 22% exceeds the HK Semiconductor industry of 4.5%, indicating Pentamaster International has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Pentamaster International’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 33% to 28%.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. While Pentamaster International has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Pentamaster International to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

