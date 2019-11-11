Did Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

See our latest analysis for Plug Power

Plug Power Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman George McNamee bought US$234k worth of shares at a price of US$2.34 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$2.73 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Plug Power insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Plug Power insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:PLUG Recent Insider Trading, November 11th 2019 More

Plug Power is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Plug Power Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.4% of Plug Power shares, worth about US$9.1m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Plug Power Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Plug Power shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Plug Power insiders are doubting the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Plug Power, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course Plug Power may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.