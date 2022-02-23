How did ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ get away in latest prison escape? MDOC releases new details

The Mississippi Department of Corrections has given the Sun Herald new details on how convicted Coast killer Michael “Pretty Boy Floyd” Wilson got away in his most recent prison escape.

Wilson was brought to the medical ward, called unit 720, of Central Mississippi Correctional Facility near Pearl for treatment of an unknown ailment on Feb. 13, MDOC Assistant Deputy Commissioner Leo B. Honeycutt III said Wednesday.

While at the infirmary, Wilson managed to slip out of a door and remain undetected by prison officials, Honeycutt said. Wilson then had to scale two 12-foot high razor-wire fences that surround the prison.

“I don’t know how he did it,” Honeycutt said. “I saw him when he was recaptured, his hands were all cut up, looked like something out of ‘Frankenstein.’”

At some point prior to the escape, Wilson was reclassified from maximum security to medium security, Honeycutt said. MDOC commissioner Burl Cain said the same in a press conference on Feb. 15.

An ongoing investigation into Wilson’s escape will determine if the reclassification was a mistake, Honeycutt said. Cain called the reclassification a “glitch” during the press conference.

About 10 to 12 employees are currently facing disciplinary action for the escape.

Wilson is now being held at Walnut Grove Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison in Mississippi.

A photo from MDOC shows the fences at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Mississippi that Michael Wilson would’ve had to climb to escape.

Michael “Pretty Boy Floyd” Wilson

US marshals place Michael Floyd Wilson, aka ‘Pretty Boy Floyd,’ in a patrol car after capturing him in Ocean Springs in 2014. He has escaped prison and is believed to be on the Mississippi Coast.