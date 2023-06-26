Did Prigozhin Just Get Disappeared by Duplicitous Putin?

Press service of Concord/Handout via Reuters

On Saturday night, with his heavily armed mercenaries closing in on Moscow, Yevgeny Prigozhin abruptly announced that he was shutting down his insurrection after a negotiated settlement that would allow him to walk away peacefully.

He hasn’t been heard from since.

The endless chatter of his press service’s Telegram channel has fallen silent, and there’s no sign of the Wagner boss anywhere.

After one of the most extraordinary days in modern Russian history, which saw Prigozhin seize the military’s southern command HQ in Rostov-on-Don before a column of his fighters sped toward Moscow virtually unopposed, it was announced that the former Putin confidant would be granted an amnesty and allowed to head into exile in Belarus.

Prigozhin—who forged his notorious reputation by running the world’s most bloodthirsty mercenary army—laughably said the deal was struck to ensure that no “blood will be shed” even though his men had already shot down several Russian helicopters and a military plane, according to reports from Russian military bloggers and the Ukrainian air force spokesman, killing up to 39 Russians.

No details of the deal struck in talks with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko were announced by media-savvy Prigozhin himself. It was reported in the Russian press that the agreement would see his men spared in order to rejoin the fight in Ukraine under contract to the Ministry of Defense and that the Wagner boss would be granted amnesty for his treasonous mutiny and allowed to drive off into the sunset.

Why Did Putin Let Prigozhin Walk Away?

On Monday morning, the first signs emerged that the deal may not have been struck in good faith. The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the criminal case against Prigozhin had not—in fact—been dropped. The official state news agency, TASS, soon confirmed that the investigation into the mutiny that humiliated President Vladimir Putin was ongoing.

A Prosecutor General’s Office source was quoted as saying: “The criminal case against Prigozhin did not stop. The investigation continues.”

Prigozhin could face 20 years behind bars.

Even loyal Kremlin propagandists had been furious that Putin was apparently going to let Prigozhin get away with turning on his own military and exposing the weakness of the Kremlin. The Daily Beast reported that the flagship propaganda show Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov was brimming with disgust for such an act of presidential leniency.

“I am firmly convinced that during wartime, traitors have to be destroyed! Today, no matter who says what, whatever fairy tales they are telling, a bullet to the forehead is the sole salvation for Prigozhin,” said State Duma deputy Andrey Gurulyov, a retired army officer. “Treason cannot be forgiven under any circumstances!”

Russian State TV Anchors Aghast That Putin Didn’t Kill Prigozhin

Letting Prigozhin get away with such a fundamental criminal act was all the more baffling since Putin had personally given a commitment to strike back forcefully in an address to the nation on Saturday morning. “Anyone who consciously went on the path of betrayal, who prepared the armed mutiny, went on the path of blackmail and terrorist actions, will be punished inevitably. They will answer before the law and our people,” he said. “Our actions to defend the fatherland from such a threat will be brutal.”

There was widespread confusion on Saturday night about why it had been Lukashenko who negotiated the climbdown with Prigozhin. It was seen as a yet another sign of Putin’s weakness that he could not deal with his former contract caterer himself.

Perhaps it would make more sense for Putin to outsource the negotiations if he never intended to stick to the agreement, although such a slippery and duplicitous approach would do little to repair the Russian leader’s faltering reputation as a strong man, which suffered a decisive blow this weekend.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.