When asked why I advocate for legal and safe access to abortion, I often find myself pausing to think of my response. For me, believing in these principles feels instinctive, almost innate. It simply makes sense that individuals should possess the autonomy to make decisions about their own bodies, and that medical choices are inherently private matters between patient and doctor. Upon reflection, I have come to realize that my stance boils down to a matter of trust. I trust women to navigate their own paths to optimal health and well-being, making the decisions that are best suited to their individual circumstances.

Katie Rhodes

When I consider the bans that the Florida government has already put in place and those they intend to enact, I cannot help but feel deeply frustrated. When did our private health care decisions start to belong to the government? The medical professionals we rely on undergo years of rigorous education and training, and their role is to ensure that patients are aware of all treatment options available to them, including abortion. Even though doctors can make recommendations, the ultimate decision regarding any medical procedure typically rests with the patient. Abortion care is not a one-size-fits-all issue; sweeping bans, such as those we've witnessed in Florida, fail to address the complex nature of reproductive freedom.

The legal battle surrounding the 15-week abortion ban further underscores its contentious nature, with the ACLU challenging its constitutionality on behalf of Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers. This prolonged legal process exacerbates uncertainty for those seeking reproductive health care and highlights the over-politicized nature of abortion politics in the state.

If the Florida Supreme Court upholds the 15-week ban, a 2023 law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy will take effect 30 thirty days later — restricting access even further. Florida’s existing abortion ban already has forced pregnant people to travel out of state for care or else continue their pregnancy against their will. With a six-week ban, we will face a public health crisis.

Rather than continuously focusing on restrictive measures, policymakers must prioritize comprehensive reproductive health care, including education, contraception, and support services, to address the root causes of unintended pregnancies. To achieve this, they must take the bold step of trusting Floridians with their own bodies.

For more than a decade, Floridians have made clear that they don’t want politicians interfering in their personal medical decisions. In poll after poll, Floridians overwhelmingly recognize the importance of preserving abortion access. The effort to safeguard abortion rights through the Amendment 4 ballot initiative reflects the will of the people and serves as a crucial safeguard against regressive policies that undermine bodily autonomy and integrity.

Back in 1989, the Florida Supreme Court made a groundbreaking decision, reaffirming that the state's Constitution protects the right to privacy, including a decision to have an abortion. This ruling came after the 1980 citizen amendment which emphasized every natural person's right to privacy.

Then, fast forward to 2012, another citizen amendment reinforced abortion protections, solidifying the state's commitment to reproductive rights.

In the ongoing discussion surrounding reproductive freedom in Florida, the Amendment 4 initiative represents a crucial milestone in preserving our freedom to make decisions about our own bodies.

Amendment 4 is clearly worded and straightforward, and does exactly what it says — limits government interference with abortion and hands us back the power to make our own personal health care decisions. By spelling out what Floridians have already agreed on, Amendment 4 ensures lawmakers follow the people's wishes and safeguards reproductive and medical freedom.

Ultimately, the debate over abortion transcends political ideology and personal beliefs, centering on the fundamental principles of bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom. As with all public health policy making, Florida must prioritize evidence-based solutions that respect the rights and dignity of all individuals and protect our ability to make personal medical decisions, without interference from politicians.

Katie Rhodes, a junior at Florida Gulf Coast University, is pursuing a major in Marketing and intends to pursue a career in the nonprofit sector post-graduation. Additionally, she serves as the president of the Generation Action Club, a campus organization dedicated to advocating for reproductive rights, health care, LGBTQ+ rights, and sexual education.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: When did our health care decisions start to belong to the government?