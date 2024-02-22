Did your property suffer damage in August's tornado and storms? Deadline for federal relief is nearing

A look at aid provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as of Feb. 21, 2024.

LANSING — Federal disaster officials are setting up an office in Williamston to take claims from people who suffered property damage during August 2023 storms, tornadoes and flooding.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Recovery Center, 1296 W. Grand River Ave., opens Thursday and will remain in operation until March 2. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The deadline to apply for disaster relief is April 8.

Workers can help people apply for federal disaster relief, including uploading documents and learning about options for claims and future preventative steps. The office also will have translated materials and can provide language assistance and workers can help with video relay, captioned telephone or other assistive technologies.

Other options to file claims include calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 (between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.), visiting disasterassistance.gov or downloading the FEMA app.

Reported damage must be linked to the Aug. 24-26, 2023, storms.

The National Weather Service said a tornado that touched down near Williamston was an EF-2, with maximum wind speeds of 125 mph. There were several confirmed tornados throughout the state, setting an August record.

Tornadoes in Michigan since 1950

The tornado near Williamston along Interstate 96 flipped 17 tractor-trailers and multiple other vehicles.

A 40-year-old Grand Rapids man died on the interstate, and police initially said several people were critically injured.

The tornado left behind a roughly 12-mile trail of destruction from Wheatfield Township to south of Fowlerville, carving a path as wide as 500 yards in some places.

Devastating winds that preceded the tornado hit Grand Rapids first before they knocked over large trees across Eaton and Ingham counties, including one in Lansing that killed an 84-year-old woman.

