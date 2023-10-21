Did Providence police act appropriately during 2022 gunfight? What the AG's office found

PROVIDENCE – Providence police officers abided by the law last year when they engaged in a gun battle with a heavily armed Providence man who ended the firefight by shooting himself in the head, according to a report by Attorney General Peter F. Neronha's office.

The man, Scott Maclean, refused to talk with a negotiator and he shot at police with rifles and pistols from an apartment in a house on Denison Street, says the report, which Neronha's office released on Friday.

"Based on this review, we conclude that the actions of the police officers … were legally justified," says the report, which is signed by Deputy Attorney General Adi Goldstein.

"The deadly force used by the police officers who responded to the scene was objectively reasonable and necessary under the circumstances," the report says.

Gunfight in Providence in 2022 triggers probe

The standoff and shooting with Maclean early in the morning on Feb. 22, 2022, was investigated by the Providence police, the Rhode Island State Police and Neronha's office.

Eight Providence police officers, all members of the tactical unit, opened fire during the exchange.

Almost all of them shot their rifles, which were either M4s or an M4 variant.

One detective fired his .40-caliber pistol, says the report.

Maclean fired 116 rounds at police. The police seized 14 guns, including five pistols, a 12-gauge shotgun from the home and eight rifles. Among the rifles was a Russian-made Molot-Orvzhie assault rifle, says the report.

Gunman not cooperative with negotiator

At one point, the report says, police tossed a Throw-Bot camera into the second-floor apartment, allowing them to make some observations. After that, says the report, Sgt. Charles Viera saw Maclean try to disable the device by shooting at it.

Officer Shane Romano, the crisis negotiator, told investigators he had tried to make contact with Maclean on his cellphone and via a loudspeaker, calling out to the man as he fired at police.

"Scott, it's Shane," Romano said. "This is it. You gotta make contact with me. OK? Just talk with me. We can end this peacefully. This doesn't have to be bad at all. Alright? Just talk with me. …"

Maclean's daughter, Christina Maclean told investigators that before the event her father had told her he would commit "suicide by cop" and "go out guns blazing."

The tactical officers tried to compel Maclean's compliance by leveraging other tools, including less lethal rounds, smoke and other means, without success.

Maclean was found in a room that was completely "destroyed by fire," says the medical examiner's autopsy report.

His body was face down and when the body was turned over, a pistol was in the right hand.

It's possible the use of a Spede-Heat round to deliver a type of tear gas used as a riot control agent, might have "contributed to the outbreak of a fire at the residence."

But this was not "conclusively determined," says the report. Fire investigators could not determine the cause of the fire.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence police tactics in 2022 gun fight scrutinized in AG's report