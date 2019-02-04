Did PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Insiders Sell Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

PVH Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Presiding Director Henry Nasella sold US$3.1m worth of shares at a price of US$155 per share. That is hardly a positive sign, even though it took place above the latest price (US$109). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 11.05k shares for US$1.1m. But they sold 32.76k for US$5.1m. In total, PVH insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$156. We are not joyful about insider selling. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (US$109), so it probably doesn’t tell us a lot about the value on offer today. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

PVH Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It’s good to see that PVH insiders have made notable investments in the company’s shares. In total, insiders bought US$1.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company’s future.

Insider Ownership of PVH

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.5% of PVH shares, worth about US$40m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The PVH Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. But we can’t say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. While recent transactions indicate confidence in PVH, insiders don’t own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.