Did QBE Insurance Group's (ASX:QBE) Share Price Deserve to Gain 29%?

You can receive the average market return by buying a low-cost index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) share price is up 29% in the last three years, slightly above the market return. More recently the stock has gained 11% in a year, which isn't too bad.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

QBE Insurance Group became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on QBE Insurance Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, QBE Insurance Group's TSR for the last 3 years was 45%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

QBE Insurance Group shareholders gained a total return of 16% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 5.5% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

QBE Insurance Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

