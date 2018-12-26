Did Rallis India Limited’s (NSE:RALLIS) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend?

Understanding Rallis India Limited’s (NSE:RALLIS) performance as a company requires examining more than earnings from one point in time. Today I will take you through a basic sense check to gain perspective on how Rallis India is doing by evaluating its latest earnings with its longer term trend as well as its industry peers’ performance over the same period.

View our latest analysis for Rallis India

How Well Did RALLIS Perform?

RALLIS’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of ₹1.8b has increased by 3.1% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 7.6%, indicating the rate at which RALLIS is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s look at what’s occurring with margins and if the entire industry is feeling the heat.

NSEI:RALLIS Income Statement Export December 26th 18 More

In terms of returns from investment, Rallis India has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 14% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.2% is below the IN Chemicals industry of 8.3%, indicating Rallis India’s are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Rallis India’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 20% to 17%.

What does this mean?

Rallis India’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. While Rallis India has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Rallis India to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for RALLIS’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for RALLIS’s outlook. Financial Health: Are RALLIS’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



