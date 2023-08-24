Did Ramaswamy steal a line from Obama at the GOP presidential debate? Chris Christie thought so.

Did Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy steal a line from Barack Obama during the presidential primary debate in Milwaukee?

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie had no doubt about it, as did others on social media, when they heard the billionaire entrepreneur make a statement Wednesday night.

"Who the heck is this skinny guy with a funny last name? What the heck is he doing in the middle of this debate stage?" Ramaswamy said early in the debate.

Obama, speaking at the 2004 Democratic National Convention as a U.S. senator four years before he would take the White House, did in fact refer to himself as a "skinny kid with a funny name."

Obama's message that night was hope and unity.

Ramaswamy certainly wasn't unifying any of the Republicans.

Christie, who didn't have Donald Trump to spar with after the former president skipped the debate, had enough of Ramaswamy's comments during a climate change discussion.

Ramaswamy called climate change "a hoax" at the debate, which also contradicts what he said months earlier in an interview.

That's when Christie chimed in: "I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT stand up here."

Vivek Ramaswamy pulled a Melania tonight and plagiarized a famous speech by President Obama. He auditioned to be Trump's VP all evening just to have Nikki Haley destroy him 😂 #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/o2NwAQQVQE — Jon Pierre 🪩 (@Mr_Repertoire) August 24, 2023

That got a laugh from many.

"The last person who stood up here saying, 'What's a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here?' was Barack Obama and I'm afraid we're dealing with the same type of amateur standing on the stage tonight," Christie said.

-- Ramaswamy says he is the only person on the stage not "bought and paid-for"



-- Christie says he sounds like Chat GPT #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/dK7wRYJLiq — ElectionMuse (@ElectionMuse) August 24, 2023

Ramaswamy joked Christie should give him "a hug" like he apparently did to Obama and claimed that Christie helped Obama get elected.

"Same type of amateur," Christie repeated as the two went back and forth.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Did Vivek Ramaswamy steal line from Barack Obama at Republican debate?