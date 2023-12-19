How did this reader-suggested taqueria rate in the hunt for the perfect carne asada taco?

Editor’s note: Star visual journalist Emily Curiel is on the hunt for the best carne asada taco in the Kansas City area. Join this native of Los Angeles in our new video series, “Taco Tales,” as she searches for the taco that checks all the boxes on her list of what’s required for a perfect 10 out of 10.

In response to a reader’s suggestion, I found myself at Taqueria El Resbalon, nestled by the Phillips 66 gas station on West 47th Street in Kansas City, Kansas. What I expected to be a simple taco spot turned into a distinctive experience, unfolding within the confines of my car.

Ordering was seamless, and the offbeat setting exuded a charm reminiscent of the hidden gems often found within taco trucks.

As I unwrapped the taco with anticipation, a noticeable sheen of grease made it almost slippery. However, the initial bite left me puzzled, the taco lacked any discernible flavor, save for an overpowering saltiness that dominated each mouthful.

The cilantro, typically finely chopped for the perfect taco topping, presented itself disappointingly chunky, disrupting the expected balance.

The salsa, though manageable, contributed to the overall sensation of a greasy, salty, and spicy taco, lacking the character that defines a memorable taco experience.

Surprisingly absent was the lime—a vital component for any taco enthusiast. I couldn’t help but wonder if a squeeze of lime might have elevated the dish, cutting through the saltiness and providing a much-needed burst of citrus.

Taqueria El Resbalon left me with mixed feelings. It was a taco that didn’t quite leave a lasting impression. Despite the taco truck setting, this one fell short of the expectations set by the reader’s suggestion