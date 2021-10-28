Did the recent spree of storms in the West help the drought?
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline reported live from California on Oct. 27, where officials said the multiple storms over the past week helped reservoir levels, but only marginally.
Putting out Halloween decorations, buying candy and carving pumpkins are the usual tasks of late October, but that all looks different this year under the hefty dump of early-season snow in the western United States from the parade of storms that marched across the region from late last week into early this week. The intense rain and dangerous flooding in burn scar areas of California have been devastating, and the snow-covered landscapes of high-elevation areas have been just as eye-popping and
The deluge extinguished smoldering fires – but the west may not get the wet winter it desperately needs The recent storm added 23ft to Lake Oroville, but water levels remain low after a prolonged drought. Photograph: Noah Berger/AP Over the span of two days, dramatic scenes of dried landscapes and wildfires that have defined California’s summer were replaced with surging rivers, floods and mudflows as a historic rainstorm – deemed a category 5 atmospheric river – pummeled the state. For scientis
Sunday's historic rainfall across Sacramento put a new underground reservoir in McKinley Park to the test. The highly contested McKinley Water Vault was built by the city to help reduce flooding in Sacramento's McKinley Park neighborhood. The City of Sacramento's Department of Utilities said the 6-million gallon vault was full by 5:30 in the evening Sunday during the storm. The neighborhood around McKinley Park experienced street flooding when water began overflowing from out of the storm drains. By 9:40 p.m., the vault began to empty. As of Tuesday evening, pumps had reduced the water level inside the vault to about eight feet of water. The city says the vault is 18 feet at its deepest point and expects the vault to be nearly empty of water by Wednesday.
California will return to dry weather after a series of record storms
The storm that struck California was called the strongest to hit the West Coast, and the Northeast braced for a nor’easter that could cause flooding.
A powerful atmospheric river storm that swept through California set rainfall records and helped douse wildfires. The weather system weakened as it moved south but still dropped enough rain Monday evening to cause mudslides that closed roads in the San Bernardino Mountains northeast of Los Angeles. The atmospheric river storm, a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific, came ashore in Northern California over the weekend.
As California recovers from a "bomb cyclone" weather system that's now moving across U.S., New York and New Jersey have declared states of emergency.
