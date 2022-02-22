Did you record a deadly shooting in Cooper City? Broward detectives are looking for video

If you recorded a deadly shooting over the weekend involving ATV riders in Cooper City, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office wants you to come forward with the video.

Around 4:38 p.m. Sunday, authorities got a call of a shooting near the 5000 block of South Flamingo Road, the sheriff’s office said Monday in an email.

Deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, they said, before one was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities also did not reveal the names of the two men.

The shooting involved ATV riders “who took to the streets endangering the public,” the sheriff’s office said without providing more details.

“The shooting in Cooper City is indicative of the unfortunate and deadly implications that this illegal activity can cause,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said in the statement.

Detectives believe several people may have recorded the shooting, and they are asking them to come forward with the videos. Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, and tipsters can remain anonymous, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone with a video of the shooting upload the video on www.browardcrimestoppers.org.