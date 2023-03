Associated Press

A firefighter who died in an explosive blaze in Buffalo, New York, last week was remembered at his funeral on Friday as a talented cook who whipped up delicious meals for his colleagues and as a husband and father who loved his family and his city. Firefighter Jason Arno “was a socialite, master chef, gambler, magician, server and firefighter,” his brother Delton Arno told mourners at St. Joseph Cathedral in Buffalo. Delton Arno said he and his brother were together “through summer bikes, boats, trampolines laser tag, hikes on islands, being stranded in the airport, drinks in Mexico, funerals," adding, “More than anything I am so thankful.”